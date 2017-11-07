Jobless Claims Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1500 Consumer Credit Sep +$19.0B (7) +$13.06B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 4 230K (16) 229K
1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep +0.3% (9) +0.9%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 100.0 (17) 100.7*
(Preliminary)
*End-Oct Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
November 07, 2017 10:20 ET (15:20 GMT)