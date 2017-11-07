German Industrial Output Fell More Than Expected in September

Industrial output in Germany declined more than expected in September, official data showed Tuesday, shaving off some of the growth of the previous month.

Industrial output decreased by 1.6% in September from August, adjusted to seasonal swings and calendar effects, the economic ministry said. Economists in a survey by The Wall Street Journal forecast a month-on-month fall of 0.8%.

The weaker-than-expected figures came a day after manufacturing orders data for the same month showed a surprising rise, pointing to resilient growth pace in Europe's largest economy.

Despite the decline in September, industrial output remains lively, the ministry said, expecting production to continue to expand in the coming months.

