Ericsson Appoints Fredrik Jejdling Executive Vice President

Ericsson (ERIC) said Tuesday that it has appointed Fredrik Jejdling Executive Vice President, replacing Jan Frykhammar, who is leaving after 26 years with the company to pursue other opportunities.

The Swedish telecoms firm said Mr. Jejdling will also continue in his current role as head of business area networks and as a member of the executive team.

Ericsson also said that Executive Vice President Magnus Mandersson will leave after 13 years with the company and six years in the role to pursue other opportunities.

The company hasn't announced a replacement for Mr. Mandersson.

November 07, 2017 04:31 ET (09:31 GMT)