Energy Down As Analysts See Saudi Boost Overdone -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked down as some analysts said a reaction to tensions in the Middle East was overdone.

Oil futures hit a two-year high after Houthi rebels fired a missile that landed near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and as a Saudi crown prince orchestrated a roundup of members of the local elite accused of corruption.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it expected global oil demand to grow until 2040 and beyond.

