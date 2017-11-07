Energy Down As Analysts See Saudi Boost Overdone -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked down as some analysts said a reaction to tensions in the Middle East was overdone.
Oil futures hit a two-year high after Houthi rebels fired a missile that landed near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and as a Saudi crown prince orchestrated a roundup of members of the local elite accused of corruption.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it expected global oil demand to grow until 2040 and beyond.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 07, 2017 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)