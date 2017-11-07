Airbus: C. Jeffrey Knittel to Head Airbus Americas From 2018

European plane maker Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said C. Jeffrey Knittel will become the new boss of its U.S.-based operations starting next year.

Mr. Knittel, an aerospace industry veteran with roles that included running CIT Group Inc.'s (CIT) plane-leasing business before its $10.4 billion sale this year to Bohai Capital Holding Co. Ltd., will join Airbus on Jan. 12, 2018, the Toulouse, France-based company said.

Current CEO Barry Eccleston will retire Feb. 28, 2018, Airbus said, while Chairman Allan McArtor will become chairman emeritus.

The European plane maker--No. 2 to Boeing Co. (BA) based on plane deliveries--has large operations in the U.S., including a plane-production facility in Mobile, Alabama, where some A320 single-aisle planes are manufactured.

Airbus last month said that some CSeries planes could also be made there, after it acquired a controlling stake in the plane program from Canada's Bombardier Inc. (BBD.A.T).

November 07, 2017 09:31 ET (14:31 GMT)