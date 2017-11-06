Valeant to Divest Itself of Unit That Makes 'Female Viagra'

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. will sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals to former Sprout shareholders, the company said Monday, after they accused the struggling pharmaceutical giant of botching the marketing of a female libido treatment.

Valeant purchased Sprout and its only drug, Addyi, two years ago for about $1 billion. Sales of the drug, which sells for about $800 a month, have been weak. In a lawsuit filed last year, former Sprout shareholders alleged Valeant didn't market the drug effectively. Women's health advocates also have questioned whether Addyi, at one point dubbed "female Viagra," actually increases libido.

As part of the sale agreement, the lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice, Valeant said.

Valeant will continue to receive a 6% royalty on Addyi sales beginning in 18 months after signing a sale agreement and will lend Sprout $25 million to fund initial expenses.

Valeant also will be released from obligations of the original purchase.

The companies didn't disclose the sale price. They expect the sale to close by the end of the year, subject to certain approvals.

Valeant has been weighed down by significant debt and is in the middle of what Chief Executive Joseph Papa has characterized as a turnaround. Mr. Papa said in prepared remarks Monday that selling Sprout will allow Valeant to streamline its business and focus resources on three core areas: eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology.

Shares in the company, down 21% this year, rose 2.5% in premarket trading Monday.

November 06, 2017 08:58 ET (13:58 GMT)