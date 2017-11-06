USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Nov 6

For the week ended Nov 5, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
11/05 10/29 2016 Avg
Colo 50 31 84 76
Ill 83 73 94 91
Ind 70 59 85 82
Iowa 67 44 84 84
Kans 88 78 96 93
Ky 90 87 99 93
Mich 57 44 51 57
Minn 60 38 84 87
Mo 87 80 95 92
Nebr 68 45 82 81
NC 98 97 99 98
ND 59 37 68 73
Ohio 60 48 79 74
Pa 58 51 75 70
SD 61 35 78 80
Tenn 98 97 100 97
Tex 92 88 94 93
Wis 37 25 66 63
18-state
avg 70 54 84 83
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 06, 2017 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)