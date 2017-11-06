On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Nov 6

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Nov 5, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

Continue Reading Below

11/05 10/29 2016 Avg

Colo 50 31 84 76

Ill 83 73 94 91

Ind 70 59 85 82

Iowa 67 44 84 84

Kans 88 78 96 93

Ky 90 87 99 93

Mich 57 44 51 57

Minn 60 38 84 87

Mo 87 80 95 92

Nebr 68 45 82 81

NC 98 97 99 98

ND 59 37 68 73

Ohio 60 48 79 74

Pa 58 51 75 70

SD 61 35 78 80

Tenn 98 97 100 97

Tex 92 88 94 93

Wis 37 25 66 63

18-state

avg 70 54 84 83

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)