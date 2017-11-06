Syngenta to Acquire Nidera Seeds for Undisclosed Amount

Syngenta AG (SYNN.EB) on Monday said that it has agreed a deal to acquire Nidera Seeds from COFCO International Ltd.

The terms of the binding agreement were not disclosed.

"This agreement is an important step of our strategy to focus on our major businesses," COFCO International's Chief Executive Johnny Chi said in a press release. "Syngenta is well placed to provide Nidera Seeds a strong platform for further long-term growth, creating best value for its customers, farmers and employees," he said.

Completion of the deal is subject to clearance by authorities, Syngenta said.

