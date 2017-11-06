Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Clausen)

TIDMSAMPO
Continue Reading Below
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 6 November 2017 at 2:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Clausen)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following
notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares
have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
General Meeting on 27 April 2017.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Clausen, Christian
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20171106091833_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-11-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR
REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 481 Unit price: 44.92397 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 481 Volume weighted average price: 44.92397 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 06, 2017 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)