Oil Futures Maintain Overnight Gains

Oil futures were little changed in midday Asian trading after jumping during overnight U.S. trading to fresh two-year highs.

--December light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 3 cents at $57.38 a barrel in the Globex training session. January Brent fell 6 cents to $64.21.

--Following an apparent belated reaction to weekend events in Saudi Arabia after oil prices only rose modestly Monday during Asian and European trading, market focus can turn weekly U.S. oil data, with the American Petroleum Institute's readings out later Tuesday. S&P Global Platts expects declines in both oil and gasoline supplies for last week.

November 06, 2017 23:16 ET (04:16 GMT)