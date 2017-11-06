Oil Hits Two-Year High Amid Crackdown in Saudi Arabia

Oil prices hit a two-year high Monday on rising tensions in the Middle East following a wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia and a missile attack on Riyadh by Yemeni rebels.

New York Fed Says Dudley Plans to Retire in Mid-2018

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced Monday that its leader William Dudley is planning to step down early and retire in the middle of next year.

U.S. Stocks Rise

Rallying energy shares pushed U.S. stock indexes toward fresh highs Monday.

Fed's Williams: Price-Level Targeting May Be Good Regime for Fed

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams says fundamental uncertainties about the economy mean officials may need to weigh a seismic shift in how they conduct monetary policy.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

Bank Bets Tied to Government Bailouts Soar Up to 1470% in a Year

The U.S. banking industry is booming-a development that is bringing windfall gains to a small group of investors who bought esoteric bank securities when the outlook for financial firms was far less clear-cut.

U.S. Treasury's First Director of Office of Financial Research to Leave Post

Economist Richard Berner plans to leave his post as the Treasury Department's first-ever director of the Office of Financial Research at the end of the year.

Downgrades Shadow Moody's, S&P's Push Into China

The world's largest bond-rating firms are on the verge of gaining unfettered access to an arena they have long coveted-China's booming market for corporate debt-but it isn't expected to be an easy task.

ECB Releases QE Bond Redemption Totals

The European Central Bank released monthly totals for bond redemptions under its quantitative-easing program, shedding light on the value of funds it is set to reinvest to support the eurozone economy.

Employment Index Rises Following Declines From Hurricanes

After two months of declines related to hurricanes, an index measuring employment trends was up for the month of October. The Conference Board Employment Trends Index rose to 135.57.

