Global Economy Week Ahead: China Inflation, Europe Retail Sales, U.S. Sentiment

The week ahead features readings on inflation from China, retail sales from Europe and consumer sentiment from the U.S., as well as speeches by top Federal Reserve officials.

Oil Gains Amid Crackdown in Saudi Arabia

Oil prices hit a two-year high Monday on rising tensions in the Middle East following a wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia and a missile attack on Riyadh by Yemeni rebels.

Global stocks were roughly flat but oil prices hit a two-year high as investors watched for developments in Saudi Arabia after a string of arrests as part of a corruption crackdown.

Dollar Hits Eight-Month High Versus Yen With Promise of Continued Easing in Japan

The yen fell to a nearly eight-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday despite tough talk on trade by President Donald Trump on a visit to Japan, reflecting diverging monetary policy in Tokyo and Washington.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

Bank Bets Tied to Government Bailouts Soar Up to 1470% in a Year

The U.S. banking industry is booming-a development that is bringing windfall gains to a small group of investors who bought esoteric bank securities when the outlook for financial firms were far less clear-cut.

ECB's Chief Economist Defends Recent QE Extension

The European Central Bank's chief economist defended the ECB's recent decision to extend its bond-purchase program by nine months, citing the need for the central bank to continue to support the economy.

Turkey's Central Bank Moves to Counter Falling Lira

Turkey's central bank took steps to support prices and financial stability, after the Turkish lira's recent slump against the dollar.

China Central Bank Governor Points Out Risks Country Needs to Address

China faces a multitude of risks to its financial system and needs to deepen changes and further open up, according to central-bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

Trump Urges Japan to Buy More U.S. Military Equipment

President Donald Trump pushed for Japan to buy "massive" amounts of military equipment from the U.S., saying that it would help the country shoot down missiles like those nearby North Korea fired overhead in recent months.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)