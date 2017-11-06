Global Economy Week Ahead: China Inflation, Europe Retail Sales, U.S. Sentiment

The week ahead features readings on inflation from China, retail sales from Europe and consumer sentiment from the U.S., as well as speeches by top Federal Reserve officials.

Global Markets Lower Despite Wall Street's Record Gains

Global stock markets were broadly lower in Asia, despite record gains on Wall Street, with Hong Kong lagging behind the region as China-related firms pulled back.

Trump Presses Japan for Bilateral Trade Deal

President Donald Trump increased pressure on Japan for a bilateral trade deal, saying the country has been "winning" for decades and suggesting that negotiations have drawn on for longer than he would like.

China Central Bank Governor Points Out Risks Country Needs to Address

China faces a multitude of risks to its financial system and needs to deepen changes and further open up, according to central-bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

BOJ Minutes Show Majority See Current Policy Working Well

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's September meeting show that most board members still see the current easing program working sufficiently well to hit the bank's 2% inflation target.

BOJ's Kuroda Pledges to Stick to Current Easing Path

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that price movements in Japan are still weak despite recent economic improvements, pledging to persistently continue powerful easing under the current framework.

New York Fed President Dudley to Announce Early Retirement

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, around six months earlier than scheduled, and the announcement could come as soon as Monday.

U.S. Probes Three Banks for Roles in Selling Mozambique Debt

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, people familiar with the matter said, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the debt deals.

SEC Questions Miami Firm About Guggenheim Ties

U.S. securities regulators recently asked a Miami wealth manager about its ties to both Guggenheim Partners and a company that purchased an oceanfront home with Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why Companies Are Betting Big on Growth

Investors are rewarding companies that are investing to boost growth, and with ample cash available, the trend of strong business investment should persist.

