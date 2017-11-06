Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Continue Reading Below

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

Bank Bets Tied to Government Bailouts Soar Up to 1470% in a Year

The U.S. banking industry is booming-a development that is bringing windfall gains to a small group of investors who bought esoteric bank securities when the outlook for financial firms were far less clear-cut.

U.S. Probes Three Banks for Roles in Selling Mozambique Debt

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the deals.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China Central Bank Governor Points Out Risks Country Needs to Address

China faces a multitude of risks to its financial system and needs to deepen changes and further open up, according to central-bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

BOJ's Kuroda Pledges to Stick With Current Easing

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda emphasized his commitment to continue with the bank's bold easing measures, sparking a brief slide in the yen.

BOJ Minutes Show Majority See Current Policy Working Well

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's September meeting show that most board members still see the current easing program working sufficiently well to hit the bank's 2% inflation target.

Dudley Was Key to Fed's Crisis Response

New York Fed President William Dudley will leave his post next year having played a central role helping the central bank respond to the financial crisis, while drawing fire for not doing more to prevent another one.

New York Fed President Dudley to Announce Early Retirement

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, around six months earlier than scheduled, and the announcement could come as soon as Monday.

SEC Questions Miami Firm About Guggenheim Ties

U.S. securities regulators recently asked a Miami wealth manager about its ties to both Guggenheim Partners and a company that purchased an oceanfront home with Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter, according to people familiar with the matter.

To Meet Carson Block, He Posed As Journal Reporter...And Got Caught

Last month, founder of short seller Muddy Waters, Carson Block accepted an invitation from a man identifying himself as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal. According to video footage of the encounter it was Jean-Charles Brisard, a well-known corporate security consultant.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)