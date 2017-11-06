U.S. Probes Three Banks for Roles in Selling Mozambique Debt

Continue Reading Below

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, people familiar with the matter said, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the debt deals.

BOJ's Kuroda Pledges to Stick to Current Easing Path

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that price movements in Japan are still weak despite recent economic improvements, pledging to persistently continue powerful easing under the current framework.

BOJ Minutes Show Majority See Current Policy Working Well

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's September meeting show that most board members still see the current easing program working sufficiently well to hit the bank's 2% inflation target.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Dudley Was Key to Fed's Crisis Response

New York Fed President William Dudley will leave his post next year having played a central role helping the central bank respond to the financial crisis, while drawing fire for not doing more to prevent another one.

New York Fed President Dudley to Announce Early Retirement

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, around six months earlier than scheduled, and the announcement could come as soon as Monday.

SEC Questions Miami Firm About Guggenheim Ties

U.S. securities regulators recently asked a Miami wealth manager about its ties to both Guggenheim Partners and a company that purchased an oceanfront home with Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter, according to people familiar with the matter.

To Meet Carson Block, He Posed As Journal Reporter...And Got Caught

Last month, founder of short seller Muddy Waters, Carson Block accepted an invitation from a man identifying himself as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal. According to video footage of the encounter it was Jean-Charles Brisard, a well-known corporate security consultant.

As Wildfires Raged, Insurers Used Private Firefighters

Increasingly, insurance carriers are finding wildfires are an opportunity to provide protection beyond what most people get through publicly funded fire fighting, but consumer advocates say the programs mean the rich can get better fire protection.

Why Companies Are Betting Big on Growth

Investors are rewarding companies that are investing to boost growth, and with ample cash available, the trend of strong business investment should persist.

Trump Urges Aramco to List in U.S.

President Donald Trump on Saturday lent his voice to one of the thorniest issues surrounding the giant planned IPO of Saudi Arabia's national oil company, urging the country to list the shares on the NYSE.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)