Broadcom Proposes to Buy Qualcomm for Over $100 Billion

Broadcom launched a takeover bid for fellow chip maker Qualcomm in a cash-and-stock-deal worth over $100 billion.

CVS's Revenue Rises as It Pursues Aetna

Stronger pharmacy sales boosted CVS Health Corp.'s revenue in its latest quarter as the drugstore chain weighs a purchase of health insurer Aetna Inc., a move that would bolster its prescription business.

Anthem Confirms Swedish to Step Down as CEO

Anthem Inc. Chief Executive Joseph R. Swedish will step down, and veteran managed-care executive Gail K. Boudreaux will take over as the insurance giant's next leader Nov. 20.

Cardinal Health Names New CEO

Cardinal Health said CFO Mike Kaufmann will become CEO, replacing George Barrett, who will step down next year.

SoftBank Chairman Changes Tune on Sprint's Need for Consolidation

The chairman of Sprint owner SoftBank defended his decision to end merger talks with T-Mobile, saying Sprint's business is likely to blossom over the next decade as more devices connect to networks.

Valeant to Divest Itself of Sprout Pharmaceuticals Unit

Valeant will sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals to former Sprout shareholders after they accused the struggling pharmaceutical giant of botching the marketing of a female libido treatment.

Rivals Intel and AMD Team Up on PC Chips to Battle Nvidia

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, archrivals for decades, are teaming up on a PC chip to thwart a common competitor, Nvidia.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

U.S. Probes Three Banks' Links to Mozambique Debt

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the deals.

Qatar Airways to Take Stake in Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific

The state-backed Persian Gulf carrier's latest investment in a global rival will see it acquire a 9.6% stake in Cathay Pacific Airways for $661 million.

