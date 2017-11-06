Anthem Confirms Swedish to Step Down as CEO

Anthem Inc. has named the former chief executive of UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s insurance business, Gail Boudreaux, its new president and chief executive officer.

SoftBank's Profit Takes a Hard Hit

Japan's SoftBank Group said its first-half net profit fell 87%, hit by derivative losses on its Alibaba Group Holding stockholdings, reflecting how the technology firm has become more like an investment fund and less like a telecommunications firm.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

Rivals Intel and AMD Team Up on PC Chips to Battle Nvidia

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, archrivals for decades, are teaming up on a PC chip to thwart a common competitor, Nvidia.

U.S. Probes Three Banks for Roles in Selling Mozambique Debt

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the deals.

Qatar Airways to Take Stake in Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific

The state-backed Persian Gulf carrier's latest investment in a global rival will see it acquire a 9.6% stake in Cathay Pacific Airways for $661 million.

China Aircraft Exports Cleared for Takeoff Under FAA Deal

Just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, the Federal Aviation Administration has signed an airworthiness certification deal that effectively opens the door to Chinese sales of airplanes to the U.S. and other countries.

Netflix, Producer MRC Cut Ties With Kevin Spacey

Netflix and "House of Cards" producer Media Rights Capital have cut ties with actor Kevin Spacey after sexual-misconduct accusations were made against him.

Airbnb Scores Victory in San Francisco

San Francisco's largest apartment landlord will allow tenants to rent out their units on Airbnb, a victory for the website that could rile affordable-housing advocates.

SEC Questions Miami Firm About Guggenheim Ties

U.S. securities regulators recently asked a Miami wealth manager about its ties to both Guggenheim Partners and a company that purchased an oceanfront home with Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter, according to people familiar with the matter.

November 06, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)