Materials Down Amid Fears About Global Stability -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global stability. Gold futures rose because of the rising tensions in the Middle East. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rounded up dozens of powerful Saudis as part of a corruption investigation. Yemeni Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile that landed near the outskirts of Riyadh, leading the Saudis to condemn Iranian support for the faction.
November 06, 2017 16:13 ET (21:13 GMT)