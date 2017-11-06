On Our Radar

LyondellBasell Reports 'Compressor Issues' at Houston Refinery

LyondellBasell reported "compressor issues" that led to flaring at its refinery in Houston.

"The refinery experienced a flaring event at the No. 2 Flare as a result of some compressor issues at the 2nd Stage Compressor," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the flaring happened Sunday and lasted about an hour.

The 264,000-barrel-a-day refinery facility covers 700 acres and is located at the city limits of Houston and Pasadena, Texas, according to the website of LyondellBasell.

November 06, 2017 16:13 ET (21:13 GMT)