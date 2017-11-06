* Broadcom Proposes to Acquire Qualcomm for $70 Per Share In Cash And Stock
*Broadcom Proposal Valued at $130 Billion
*Broadcom Proposal Represents 28% Premium Over Qualcomm's Nov. 2 Closing Price
*Broadcom, Qualcomm Transaction Won't Be Subject to Any Financing Condition
Broadcom Ltd. launched takeover bid for fellow-chip maker Qualcomm Inc. in a cash-and-stock-deal worth well over $100 billion.
The California-based company offered $70 per share for Qualcomm, representing a 28% premium from Thursday's closing price before The Wall Street Journal reported that an approach might happen. The deal carries an enterprise value of roughly $103 billion and includes about $25 billion of debt.
November 06, 2017 08:07 ET (13:07 GMT)