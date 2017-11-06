Anthem Confirms Joseph Swedish to Step Down as CEO

Anthem Inc. has named the former chief executive of UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s insurance business, Gail Boudreaux, its new president and chief executive officer.

Continue Reading Below

Ms. Boudreaux's appointment takes effect Nov. 20.

The company's current CEO, Joseph Swedish, will stay on as executive chairman of the board until May. He will then work as a senior adviser through May 2020, the company said Monday. In that role, he will be paid $4.5 million annually.

Ms. Boudreaux will receive a base salary of $1.4 million, a possible performance-based bonus of $2.45 million and long-term incentive awards of $10.25 million, in addition to stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Mr. Swedish's plans to step down Friday.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com and Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 07:02 ET (12:02 GMT)