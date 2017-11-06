ADRs End Higher; Oil Majors Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.6% to 151.58. The European index improved 0.4% to 140.16. The Asian index increased 0.7% to 180.11. The Latin American index rose 2% to 246.93. And the emerging-markets index rose 1.6% to $327.82.

Oil majors were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AU, ANG.JO) said Monday that its comparable third-quarter gold production increased 11% and that it maintains its annual old production guidance of 3.6 million ounces to 3.75 million ounces. ADRs rose 2.5% to $9.47.

Oil prices surged to two-year highs Monday on rising tensions in the Middle East following a wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia and a missile attack on Riyadh by Yemeni rebels. Investors are concerned given the kingdom's outsize impact on the global oil market and its role as the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. ADRs of BP PLC (BP, BP.LN), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB, RDSB.LN) and Total SA (TOT, FP.FR) set 52-week highs on Monday. BP closed at $41.41, up 2% for the day. Royal Dutch closed at $66.83, up 1.4% for the day. And Total closed at $56.96, up 1% for the day.

N+1 Singer called the new revenue share agreement signed by Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT, SUMM.LN) with the Wellcome Trust a favorable improvement on its previous deal. The UK-based charity awarded the pharmaceutical company GBP4 million in 2012 for the development of Ridinilazole, for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection. In exchange, the trust was guaranteed a share of future revenue from the commercialization of the drug. The revised terms now only refer to, at most, a mid-single digit percentage of revenue being shared. The broker upgraded Summit's intrinsic value per share to 322 pence from 312 pence. Summit Therapeutics ADRs rose 3.9% to $9.40.

November 06, 2017 19:18 ET (00:18 GMT)