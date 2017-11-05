U.S. Probes Three Banks for Roles in Selling Mozambique Debt

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, people familiar with the matter said, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the debt deals.

Netflix, Producer MRC Cut Ties With Kevin Spacey

Netflix and "House of Cards" producer Media Rights Capital have cut ties with actor Kevin Spacey after sexual-misconduct accusations were made against him.

SEC Questions Miami Firm About Guggenheim Ties

U.S. securities regulators recently asked a Miami wealth manager about its ties to both Guggenheim Partners and a company that purchased an oceanfront home with Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter, according to people familiar with the matter.

Drug Advertisers Suspend Deals With Outcome Health

Several pharmaceutical firms and ad agencies are suspending or reconsidering agreements to advertise with Outcome Health following questions about the number of screens the Chicago startup has in doctors offices.

Amazon Snips Prices on Other Sellers' Items Ahead of Holiday Onslaught

Amazon has quietly started lowering prices by as much as 9% on goods offered by independent merchants on its site, ratcheting up a price war with other retail giants-and potentially straining its relationship with some sellers.

United Considers Buying New Boeing 767 Passenger Jets

If United Continental Holdings places the orders, it would be a surprising revival of fortune for Boeing's 35-year-old aircraft.

Airbnb Scores Victory in San Francisco

San Francisco's largest apartment landlord will allow tenants to rent out their units on Airbnb, a victory for the website that could rile affordable-housing advocates.

Aston Martin's Mission: Make an SUV That Isn't Ugly

British uber-luxury brand Aston Martin built a reputation on sleekly designed sports cars befitting James Bond. Now it's setting out to make a sport-utility vehicle for people who think SUVs are ugly.

Sprint and T-Mobile Call Off Merger Plan

Sprint and T-Mobile US called off their merger, ending months of talks about a tie-up that would have united the nation's No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers.

How the Sprint and T-Mobile Deal Collapsed, Again

During months of merger talks with T-Mobile US, Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son sought a way to merge the two wireless rivals without really having to hand over the keys; in the end, nothing worked.

