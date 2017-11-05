Global Economy Week Ahead: China Inflation, Europe Retail Sales, U.S. Sentiment

The week ahead features readings on inflation from China, retail sales from Europe and consumer sentiment from the U.S., as well as speeches by top Federal Reserve officials.

MONDAY: Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley speaks to the Economic Club of New York on lessons from the financial crisis. Mr. Dudley has said he expects gradual interest-rate increases as the U.S. economy continues on its solid growth trajectory. Monday will offer fresh insight on his views just days after the Federal Reserve released its latest policy statement.

TUESDAY: Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks in Washington as she accepts an award for ethics in government, marking her first public appearance since President Donald Trump picked Jerome Powell to serve as the next chairman of the Fed. If he wins Senate confirmation, Mr. Powell would take the helm at the central bank in February, when Ms. Yellen's four-year term expires.

The Fed's new vice chairman for supervision, Randal Quarles, speaks in New York on financial regulation. Mr. Quarles joined the Fed in October, and his remarks could shed light on his views on banking-sector rules as he settles into his oversight position.

Eurostat releases eurozone retail sales figures for September. In August, retail sales fell 0.5% from July, the second straight month of declines even as the eurozone's economic recovery has gathered pace this year.

THURSDAY: China's statistics bureau releases producer and consumer-price index readings for October (release time is Wednesday evening in the U.S.). China's factory-gate prices rose 6.9% on the year to a six-month high in September, as the economy continued to defy many economists' expectations of a slowdown. Meanwhile, the consumer-price index's growth eased to 1.6%, from an 1.8% increase in August, with a 1.4% fall in food prices pushing down the index.

FRIDAY: The University of Michigan releases preliminary consumer sentiment data for November. Consumer sentiment has soared in recent months, reaching its highest level since 2004 in October. Recent consumer spending figures indicated that Americans' rising sentiment is translating into more spending. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect a consumer sentiment reading of 100.7 for November.

