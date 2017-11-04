What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 4, 2017).

The House GOP tax plan rewards those who lawmakers think boost the economy the most, but it could lead to inconsistencies and tax avoidance.

Trump's Asia tour, which begins Saturday, will focus on North Korea and its nuclear efforts.

Bergdahl will receive a dishonorable discharge, not jail time, for leaving his base in Afghanistan.

A government report drew a direct line between human activity and the faster pace of climate change.

New York police said they are investigating a "credible and detailed" rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

Islamic State lost two of its last toeholds in Syria and Iraq, leaving the group with just a sliver of territory.

A Spanish judge issued an international arrest warrant for the ex-Catalan leader.

A Chinese official played down his country's role as the source of opioids.

