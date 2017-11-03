WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 03

NORTH KOREA WILL BE TOP SUBJECT FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP DURING ASIA TOUR

Pyongyang's desire to be considered a global nuclear power-and the rest of the developed world's attempt to undermine that ambition-will be a theme of every bilateral meeting, economic discussion and commercial announcement on the trip.

SPANISH JUDGE ISSUES WARRANT FOR FORMER CATALAN PRESIDENT

A Spanish judge issued an international arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont, the former head of Catalonia's regional government, and four of his ex-ministers, raising the possibility of a legal battle to force them to return to Spain from Belgium.

SYRIA AND IRAQ ROB ISLAMIC STATE OF KEY TERRITORY

Islamic State lost two of its last toeholds in Syria and Iraq on Friday, leaving the extremist group clinging to a sliver of the territory it captured three years ago, its self-declared caliphate almost completely wiped out.

ISLAMIC STATE CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR NEW YORK TERROR ATTACK

Islamic State claimed responsibility for this week's fatal attack in New York, although there is no immediate evidence of ties between the extremist group and alleged attacker, Sayfullo Saipov.

VENEZUELA BONDHOLDERS GET POUNDED BY TALK OF REWORKING COUNTRY'S DEBT

Venezuelan bonds tumbled after President Nicolás Maduro said the cash-strapped nation would seek to restructure its debt, confounding bondholders and analysts who say there is no clear way forward because of U.S. sanctions.

SICILY VOTE TO GAUGE ITALY'S MOOD

The island of Sicily, a microcosm of the problems that plague Italy, has a chance to set the country's political direction in a fresh round of regional elections on Sunday, before a national vote likely in March.

AMERICAN FAMILY HID IN REMOTE AMAZON JUNGLE FOR THREE DAYS AFTER PIRATE ATTACK

An American couple and their two young children who were rescued after their barge was intercepted by pirates on a remote Amazon River tributary were transferred to a hospital here for treatment after hiding in the jungle for three days, police said Thursday.

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS'S ROAD TO THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Before George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about contacts with Russians in 2016, he played a starring role in Europe as a foreign-policy surrogate for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

