What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

House Republicans unveiled details of their tax-code overhaul. The plan calls for cutting the corporate rate from 35% to 20%, compressing individual brackets and eventually repealing the estate tax.

Republicans cheered the bill, though fault lines quickly emerged over some of its components.

The GOP proposal would reduce or eliminate virtually all of the tax incentives of home ownership.

The Justice Department has identified more than six members of the Russian government involved in hacking the DNC's computers.

Senate Republicans signaled they are in no hurry to pass legislation on legal protections for "dreamers."

An Interior Department official urged Congress to approve oil drilling in the Arctic wildlife refuge.

The U.S. flew two bombers on a mission near North Korea together with Japanese and South Korean jets, angering Pyongyang.

A Spanish prosecutor asked a court to issue an arrest warrant for the Catalan secessionist leader who fled to Belgium.

House Democrats filed a lawsuit seeking to force the administration to release records from Trump's signature Washington, D.C., hotel.

Newly released papers from the compound where bin Laden was killed provide new insight into al Qaeda's relationship with Iran.

