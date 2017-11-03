U.S. Factory Orders Rose in September

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted $478.5 billion in September, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 1.2% increase from August.

New orders for durable goods rose 2% from August, down from an earlier estimate of a 2.2% jump.

The Commerce Department wasn't able to isolate the potential effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on September's data because the report is designed to capture changes at the national level and lacks geographic detail.

But the department said storms like Harvey and Irma could lead to interruptions in how manufacturers receive the materials they need to make products.

The Commerce Department's report on factory orders can be accessed at: https://www.census.gov/manufacturing/m3/index.html

