Payrolls Rebound as Jobless Rate Falls to 17-Year Low

U.S. employers hired at a strong pace in October, and revisions showed the labor market weathered hurricane damage better than previously estimated. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 in October, a pickup from the prior month. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, the lowest since 2000.

Apple Results, Jobs Report Buoy Stocks

Technology shares led stocks higher, boosted by a jump in Apple after the tech giant delivered its best quarterly growth in two years.

Analysis: Booming Labor Market Could Pose Challenge for Powell and the Fed

The hardest job in central banking is to take the punch bowl away from the party just when people are starting to have fun. Jerome Powell could soon have to assume the role of sober killjoy as he is confronted with an economy and markets that are heating up.

Venezuela Bondholders Get Pounded by Talk of Reworking Country's Debt

Venezuelan bonds tumbled after President Nicolás Maduro said the cash-strapped nation would seek to restructure its debt, confounding bondholders and analysts who say there is no clear way forward because of U.S. sanctions.

Fed's Kashkari: Powell Will Do a 'Great Job' as Chairman

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Friday he had confidence in Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next Fed chairman.

U.S. Service-Sector Index Rose to 60.1 in October

The Institute for Supply Management on Friday said its non-manufacturing index rose to 60.1 in October from 59.8 in September.

U.S. Oil and Gas Rig Counts Fall

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell this week by eight to 729, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Oil Prices Hit Two-Year High, Fueled by Global Growth

The global economy has seen rapid growth in oil-consuming sectors such as trade and industrial activity, absorbing the surplus fuel supplies that have weighed on the market.

U.S. Trade Gap Expanded Modestly in September

The U.S. trade deficit widened in September, reflecting imports increasing to the highest level since January.

Jerome Powell Has a Twitter Account, but Not Many Tweets

Fed chairman nominee Jerome Powell has something former Fed leader Ben Bernanke only got after leaving the central bank and current chief Janet Yellen has avoided: A Twitter account.

November 03, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)