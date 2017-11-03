Equifax Panel Clears Executives on Trades

Equifax said a board investigation led by a panel of independent directors largely exonerated four senior executives who sold shares in the days after the company discovered suspicious activity on its systems.

Venezuela Bondholders Get Pounded by Talk of Reworking Country's Debt

Venezuelan bonds tumbled after President Nicolás Maduro said the cash-strapped nation would seek to restructure its debt, confounding bondholders and analysts who say there is no clear way forward because of U.S. sanctions.

Goldman Retreats From Options as Stock Derivatives Trading Struggles

Waning stock volatility is pressuring the equity derivatives business, suppressing revenue and driving traders out of what was once a key Wall Street moneymaker.

U.K. Activist TCI Fund Demands LSE Group Retain CEO

U.K. activist investor TCI Fund Management is threatening to call a shareholder vote for the removal of the London Stock Exchange's chairman if the exchange operator's CEO Xavier Rolet isn't allowed to stay in his role beyond the end of 2018.

Private-Equity Firms Oppose Tax Bill-but Things Could Be Worse

House Republicans' tax proposal faces stiff opposition from private-equity firms that say it threatens to disrupt their business model, which often relies on ladling debt onto acquisition targets.

Societe Generale Profit Falls

Societe Generale reported a 15% in third-quarter profit, hit by low interest rates, a low-volatility environment and litigation provisions.

Head of World's Largest Exchange Embarks on Bitcoin Gambit

Terrence Duffy, chairman and CEO of CME Group, could notch a major achievement if digital-currency futures take off, but the move risks harming the exchange's reputation.

Ares Management Profit Growth Slows

Ares Management's third-quarter profit was boosted by an increase in fees, but overall growth slowed as performance-related earnings dropped.

How to Dissect a Chinese Bond-Market Selloff

While yields on Chinese government bonds have recently risen sharply, those on corporate bonds haven't. Working out why can tell investors a lot about how Chinese markets now work.

Bundesbank to Examine Nazi Past of Predecessor

Germany's central bank said it was launching a four-year research project to look at the history of the bank in the middle of the 20th century, including its predecessor institution's ties to the Nazis.

November 03, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)