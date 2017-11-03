Brent Crude Holds Above $60 Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices advanced, as Brent crude marked a week of trading above the symbolic $60-a-barrel level, boosted by geopolitical uncertainties.

Oil Prices Hit Two-Year High, Fueled by Global Growth

The global economy has seen rapid growth in oil-consuming sectors such as trade and industrial activity, absorbing the surplus fuel supplies that have weighed on the market.

PG&E Pressed on Potential Liabilities From California Wildfires

PG&E Corp. had few answers Thursday as analysts pressed the utility to address its potential liability in the wildfires that killed more than 40 people in California last month.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

House Plan Would Eliminate Electric Vehicle's Tax Credit

The House GOP tax plan would eliminate the electric vehicle's tax credit, a proposal that would effectively end thousands of dollars of built-in discounts for buyers and threaten to further damp sales.

Royal Dutch Shell Closes Out Strong Quarter for Global Oil Firms

Royal Dutch Shell said profits nearly tripled in the third quarter, helped by recovering oil prices, better conditions for its refineries and an increase in oil-and-gas production.

Natural Gas Settles Higher on Cooler Weather Forecasts, Stockpile Data

Natural-gas prices settled higher Thursday amid cooler weather forecasts and after government data showed that last week's addition to stockpiles was in line with expectations.

Tesla Reveals Time Frame for China Factory

Tesla indicated it plans to make cars and sport-utility vehicles in China in about three years as part of a bet to make the pricey electric vehicles more appealing to local buyers.

Russia and Iran Boost Energy Ties, Discuss Syrian Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday agreed to boost energy ties and discussed cooperation to end Syria's civil war, in which they support President Bashar al-Assad.

Tesla Posts Loss, Boosting Pressure to Speed Output of Model 3

Tesla warned it will take months longer than expected to reach its goal of making 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week, a significant delay that could will put additional pressure on CEO Elon Musk's limited cash pile.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Decline Sharply

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 2.4 million barrels to 454.9 million barrels but are still in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, the EIA said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)