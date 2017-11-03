Broadcom Plans Unsolicited Bid for Qualcomm

Broadcom is planning an unsolicited takeover approach to rival chip maker Qualcomm, according to a person familiar with the matter. Such a deal would be enormous, given Qualcomm's current market value of nearly $90 billion.

Berkshire Results Slide on $3 Billion in Disaster Losses

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a 43% drop in quarterly profit as costly disasters drove the company's insurance operations to a loss.

Equifax Panel Clears Executives on Trades

Equifax said a board investigation led by a panel of independent directors largely exonerated four senior executives who sold shares in the days after the company discovered suspicious activity on its systems.

Apple Store Lines Return as iPhone X Debuts

Hundreds of customers lined up in Australia and Singapore, aiming to be among the first in the world to get their hands on the most expensive iPhone ever.

Twitter Adds Safeguards After Vanishing of Trump Account

Twitter Inc. said Friday that it has added safeguards to prevent a security lapse that allowed a worker to dismantle President Donald Trump's account for 11 minutes.

Sears Holdings to Close 63 Stores

Sears Holdings plans to close 63 more stores early next year, as the retailer works to cut costs and rebuild its business to overcome steep sales declines.

Mall Landlord Taubman Sues Saks Fifth Avenue Over Puerto Rico Store

Luxury mall landlord Taubman Centers Inc. filed a lawsuit against its tenant, luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue in Puerto Rico, alleging the retailer has dragged its feet in rebuilding its store in the Mall of San Juan after suffering major damage from the recent hurricanes.

Altice Shares Fall After Downturns in France, Portugal

Shares of Altice plunged 23% after the company's third-quarter results revealed unexpected weakness in the telecommunications giant's French and Portuguese businesses.

BlackBerry in Talks With Jaguar Land Rover for Software Deal

BlackBerry is in advanced talks with Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover unit to provide the car maker with a software portfolio for building next-generation autonomous and electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.

Electric-Vehicle Tax-Credit Proposal Slows Tesla, Detroit

Shares of domestic auto makers largely suffered after news the House Republican tax plan would kill the electric-vehicle tax credit, a trend that further hits an already beleaguered Tesla Inc.

November 03, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)