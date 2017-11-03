Apple Store Lines Return as iPhone X Debuts

Hundreds of customers lined up in Australia and Singapore, aiming to be among the first in the world to get their hands on the most expensive iPhone ever.

Equifax Panel Clears Executives on Trades

Equifax said a board investigation led by a panel of independent directors largely exonerated four senior executives who sold shares in the days after the company discovered suspicious activity on its systems.

Sears Holdings to Close 63 More Stores

Sears Holdings Corp. plans to close 63 more stores early next year, as the retailer works to cut costs and rebuild its business to overcome steep sales declines.

Goldman Retreats From Options as Stock Derivatives Trading Struggles

Waning stock volatility is pressuring the equity derivatives business, suppressing revenue and driving traders out of what was once a key Wall Street moneymaker.

Kroger Wants Shoppers to Add Clothes to Grocery Lists

The nation's largest supermarket chain will begin selling a new apparel brand next fall at around 300 Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores.

CNN to Launch Subscriptions for Digital News

CNN plans to launch subscription offerings for its digital news business next year, part of a broader five-year plan to develop new revenue streams and reach $1 billion in digital revenue by 2022.

Societe Generale Profit Falls

Societe Generale reported a 15% in third-quarter profit, hit by low interest rates, a low-volatility environment and litigation provisions.

Air France-KLM Profit Edges Higher

Air France-KLM manage to post a slight increase in third-quarter profit, despite incurring a hefty a pension scheme-related expense.

Fortress Hires Deutsche Hedge Fund Team Amid Legal Complaint

Fortress Investment Group, which has $72.4 billion in assets, has hired a team of hedge-fund managers from Deutsche Bank, two of whom are accused of engaging in a 'nefarious scheme' by another U.S. hedge fund.

Nestle Acquires U.S. Coffee Brand Chameleon Cold-Brew

Nestle has acquired its second niche American coffee brand in recent weeks, as the packaged foods giant makes good on its promise to push into higher-growth coffee segments.

