Apple Store Lines Return as iPhone X Debuts

Hundreds of customers lined up in Australia and Singapore, aiming to be among the first in the world to get their hands on the most expensive iPhone ever.

Goldman Retreats From Options as Stock Derivatives Trading Struggles

Waning stock volatility is pressuring the equity derivatives business, suppressing revenue and driving traders out of what was once a key Wall Street moneymaker.

Societe Generale Profit Falls

Societe Generale reported a 15% in third-quarter profit, hit by low interest rates, a low-volatility environment and litigation provisions.

Air France-KLM Profit Edges Higher

Air France-KLM manage to post a slight increase in third-quarter profit, despite incurring a hefty a pension scheme-related expense.

Fortress Hires Deutsche Hedge Fund Team Amid Legal Complaint

Fortress Investment Group, which has $72.4 billion in assets, has hired a team of hedge-fund managers from Deutsche Bank, two of whom are accused of engaging in a 'nefarious scheme' by another U.S. hedge fund.

CNN to Launch Subscriptions for Digital News

CNN plans to launch subscription offerings for its digital news business next year, part of a broader five-year plan to develop new revenue streams and reach $1 billion in digital revenue by 2022.

Unilever Looks to Move Beyond Black Tea With Tazo Buy

Unilever's $384 million deal to buy Tazo tea from Starbucks is its biggest move yet in a pivot from slower growing black tea toward higher-growth brands it hopes will help it foster more discerning-and more profitable-tea drinkers.

Treasury Blocks Chinese Bank From U.S. Financial System Over North Korea Ties

The Trump administration officially cut off a small Chinese bank from the U.S. financial system on Thursday, accusing it of helping North Korea develop its illegal ballistic missile program.

iPhone Demand Charges Apple's Results

Apple delivered its best quarterly growth in two years with strong sales in all of its key products and a rebound in the critical China market as it prepares to start shipping its most important new iPhone model in a decade.

Apple Calls Up Its Supporting Cast

Mac, iPad and services deliver strong sales while the iPhone cycle gets stretched.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)