Jobless Claims Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Survey Oct N/A 103.0

1000 Job Openings Sep N/A 6.08M

& Labor Turnover

1500 Consumer Credit Sep N/A +$13.06B

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 4 233K (5) 229K

1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep +0.3% (3) +0.9%

Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 100.7 (4) 100.7*

(Preliminary)

*End-Oct Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

