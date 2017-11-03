Jobless Claims Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Survey Oct N/A 103.0
1000 Job Openings Sep N/A 6.08M
& Labor Turnover
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
1500 Consumer Credit Sep N/A +$13.06B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 4 233K (5) 229K
1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep +0.3% (3) +0.9%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 100.7 (4) 100.7*
(Preliminary)
*End-Oct Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 03, 2017 14:19 ET (18:19 GMT)