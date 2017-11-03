EU Regulator Has Suspended Essilor, Luxottica Probe -Reuters

EU antitrust authorities have suspended a probe into the $54 billion merger of France's Essilor and Italy's Luxottica after the companies failed to provide requested data, Reuters reports.

--The European Commission opened an investigation on Sept. 26 and suspended it on Oct. 25, according to its website.

--"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly," the commission told Reuters in an email.

