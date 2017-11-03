Correction to Canada Employment Story

Canada added jobs in October at a stronger-than-expected pace amid a slowing economic backdrop, with full-time employment surging and wage gains accelerating for a second straight month.

The unemployment rate rose from a post-crisis low, but that was due to more young people searching for work.

The Canadian economy added a net 35,300 jobs in October on a seasonally-adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. The consensus call among traders was for a 15,000 advance, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

October's advance marked the 11th straight month of job gains, and that's the longest streak in over a decade. All of the net new jobs added in October were in the private sector and of the full-time variety, which tend to offer higher pay and steady benefits compared to part-time work.

The jobless rate rose to 6.3% in October from 6.2% in the previous month. Markets expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged. The uptick in the unemployment rate was attributed to more people -- 56,800 -- joining the labor force to look for a job.

On a year-over-year basis, Canadian employment increased 308,100, or 1.7%, with all of the new jobs created over the past 12 months full-time positions.

