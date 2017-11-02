What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 2, 2017).

Federal prosecutors filed terrorism charges against the man accused of killing eight people in a truck attack on a New York bike path. Officials said the suspect, a native of Uzbekistan who came to the U.S. in 2010, was inspired by Islamic State videos.

Trump called for an end to the green-card lottery, the program under which the truck-attack suspect received a U.S. visa.

Republicans may seek to repeal the ACA's requirement that most people have health insurance as part of the GOP tax-overhaul package.

Realtors launched a lobbying blitz to save deductions for mortgage interest and property taxes.

The administration said it is slashing a drug subsidy Medicare pays some hospitals, prompting the AHA and others to threaten legal action.

Niger is open to allowing U.S. drone strikes against terror groups, its premier said, in the wake of the killing of four U.S. soldiers.

Two U.S. Navy collisions that killed 17 sailors this year were avoidable, two reports said, citing failures of navigation and command.

South Korea's president used a televised address to oppose military action against North Korea, days before Trump's Asia visit.

Britain's defense chief resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

A U.K. panel will probe whether a Brexit backer broke finance rules.

