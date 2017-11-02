Oil Steadies After Fall in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices were steady on Thursday, after the market reached multi-month highs earlier in the week, prompting some investors to take profits.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.1% to $60.44 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.1% at $54.38 a barrel.

Analysts said oil remained underpinned by falling U.S. stocks, which is helping to drain the buildup of global inventory, accumulated over several years of surplus supply. The U.S. Energy Information Administration published data on Wednesday showing crude stockpiles fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 27.

"It remains to be seen whether the profit-taking yesterday afternoon will continue today but the weekly stats were bullish," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM.

Brent prices broke above $60 a barrel last week for the first time since July 2015, supported by expectations that an agreement to cut output between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers including Russia would be extended beyond its current time frame of March 2018.

Rising U.S. output could hinder these efforts to rebalance supply and demand however, while also eating into OPEC members' market share. U.S. exports hit a record level of more than 2 million barrels a day in the week ended Oct. 27, according to EIA data.

"As OPEC considers a full extension of its production cut deal, U.S. crude will likely make inroads into traditional OPEC markets that will be difficult to reverse," Emirates NBD Bank said in a note.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 0.8% to $1.75 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $544.25 a metric ton, down $6.25 from the previous settlement.

