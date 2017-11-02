Nonfarm Payrolls Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +315K (24) -33K
0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 4.2% (24) 4.2%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Oct +0.2% (19) +0.45%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $43.5B (21) $42.4B
0945 Markit Services PMI Oct 55.9 (3) 55.9***
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 58.0 (22) 59.8
1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.2% (20) +1.2%
*All private-sector workers
**Oct. Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
