Nonfarm Payrolls Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +315K (24) -33K

0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 4.2% (24) 4.2%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Oct +0.2% (19) +0.45%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $43.5B (21) $42.4B

0945 Markit Services PMI Oct 55.9 (3) 55.9***

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 58.0 (22) 59.8

1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.2% (20) +1.2%

*All private-sector workers

**Oct. Flash Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

November 02, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)