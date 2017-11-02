iPhone Demand Charges Apple's Results

Apple Inc. extended its year-long rebound in the latest quarter thanks to rising iPhone demand, and the tech giant projected record revenue in the current quarter driven by sales of its highest-priced iPhone model ever.

Starbucks Lowers Long-Term Target, Selling Tazo to Unilever

Starbucks Corp. said it would sell its Tazo brand of teas in the coffee seller's latest move to focus on its core operations.

U.S. Considers Suit Against AT&T's Deal for Time Warner

The Justice Department is laying the groundwork for a potential lawsuit challenging AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner if the government and companies can't agree on a settlement.

DowDuPont Plans Job Cuts as Part of $3 Billion Savings Push

DowDuPont could take longer than expected to split into three new companies after the newly merged chemical giant revamped its separation strategy.

Altria, Anticipating FDA Rule, Is Developing Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes

Altria Group has developed ways of producing reduced-nicotine cigarettes as the Marlboro maker attempts to get ahead of potential federal requirements for tobacco companies to change their products.

AIG Disappoints Again, Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss

AIG swung to a $1.74 billion third-quarter loss as it absorbed one of the insurance industry's single biggest hits from hurricanes and also boosted unrelated claims reserves.

Targeted Use of Consumer Data Drives Jump in Alibaba's Earnings

Alibaba's net income more than doubled as the Chinese e-commerce company leveraged its huge trove of consumer data to drive spending and attract more online advertising.

Royal Dutch Shell Closes Out Strong Quarter for Global Oil Firms

Royal Dutch Shell said profits nearly tripled in the third quarter, helped by recovering oil prices, better conditions for its refineries and an increase in oil-and-gas production.

French Government is Selling Part of Its Stake in Renault

The French government said it is selling a 4.73% stake in Renault SA, after buying shares two years ago to block the auto maker's efforts to change its shareholding rules.

Teen Vogue to End Print Publication

Condé Nast is ending the print edition of Teen Vogue and continuing the brand as a digital-only publication, part of a broader restructuring to reduce costs at the company.

November 02, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)