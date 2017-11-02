U.S. Considers Suit Against AT&T's Deal for Time Warner

Continue Reading Below

The Justice Department is laying the groundwork for a potential lawsuit challenging AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner if the government and companies can't agree on a settlement.

DowDuPont Plans Job Cuts as Part of $3 Billion Savings Push

DowDuPont could take longer than expected to split into three new companies after the newly merged chemical giant revamped its separation strategy.

Altria, Anticipating FDA Rule, Is Developing Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes

Altria Group has developed ways of producing reduced-nicotine cigarettes as the Marlboro maker attempts to get ahead of potential federal requirements for tobacco companies to change their products.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Credit Suisse Profit Jumps as Focus on the Wealthy Pays Off

Credit Suisse reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit on strong growth at its wealth-management division, indicating the Swiss banking giant's strategic shift toward managing wealthy clients' money is paying off.

Royal Dutch Shell Closes Out Strong Quarter for Global Oil Firms

Royal Dutch Shell said profits nearly tripled in the third quarter, helped by recovering oil prices, better conditions for its refineries and an increase in oil-and-gas production.

French Government is Selling Part of Its Stake in Renault

The French government said it is selling a 4.73% stake in Renault SA, after buying shares two years ago to block the auto maker's efforts to change its shareholding rules.

Targeted Use of Consumer Data Drives Jump in Alibaba's Earnings

Alibaba's net income more than doubled as the Chinese e-commerce company leveraged its huge trove of consumer data to drive spending and attract more online advertising.

Teen Vogue to End Print Publication

Condé Nast is ending the print edition of Teen Vogue and continuing the brand as a digital-only publication, part of a broader restructuring to reduce costs at the company.

Robert Mercer Resigns as CEO of Renaissance Technologies

Robert Mercer, co-chief executive of hedge-fund firm Renaissance Technologies LLC, is resigning, according to a letter sent by Mr. Mercer to the firm's investors.

Discovery Communications Says Subscriber Loss Accelerating

Discovery Communications reported an accelerating decline in subscribers to its channels in the U.S., a sign that the unraveling of the cable television bundle is picking up speed.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)