Credit Suisse Profit Jumps on Wealth-Management Strength

Credit Suisse Group said third-quarter net profit jumped on strong growth in wealth management, providing evidence that the Swiss banking giant's strategic shift toward managing wealthy clients' money is paying off.

Royal Dutch Shell Closes Out Strong Quarter for Global Oil Firms

Royal Dutch Shell said profits more than doubled in the third quarter, as improved business conditions and rising production lifted earnings.

Tesla Reveals Time Frame for China Factory

Tesla indicated it plans to make cars and sport-utility vehicles in China in about three years as part of a bet to make the pricey electric vehicles more appealing to local buyers.

Chinese Tech Giants Target the Next Frontier in Online Insurance: Life

Facebook Vows to Sacrifice Growth for Secure Operations

Facebook extended its dominance in online advertising in the third quarter but said it would sacrifice some future growth to invest more heavily in its safety and security operations to address the growing scrutiny of its power and influence.

Facebook Needs the Right Kind of Friends

Facebook is still making a lot of new friends, but the company is learning the hard way that there is a cost to not having the right ones.

Tesla Posts Loss, Boosting Pressure to Speed Output of Model 3

Tesla warned it will take months longer than expected to reach its goal of making 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week, a significant delay that could will put additional pressure on CEO Elon Musk's limited cash pile.

Tesla Drives Farther Off Course

Tesla moved the goal posts again for its Model 3 and revealed a slowdown in its older luxury models, making Chief Executive Elon Musk's goals appear even less realistic.

Tesco's Ex-Compliance Chief on the Fight Against Corruption

Kathryn Higgs, the former head of ethics and compliance at Tesco PLC, discusses the fight against corruption in a new role at Transparency International U.K.

Poor Weather Batters Carlsberg's European Sales

Danish brewer Carlsberg posted a 5% drop in third-quarter revenue despite an uptick in Asian sales as poor weather in Western Europe weighed on beverage volumes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)