Man Group plc Man Group Plc : Form 8.3 - [Tesco -3

TIDMEMG TIDMTSCO

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group Plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions N/A

disclosed, if different from 1(a):

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc

securities this form relates:

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, N/A

state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 01st November 2017

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES / NO / N/A

discloser making disclosures in respect of any other If YES, specify which:

party to the offer? Booker Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of

the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the

dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary

Interests Short positions

Number % Number %

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 23,555,901 0.2876 0 0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 37,085,420 0.4528 23,853,922 0.2913

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)

and agreements to purchase/sell: 25,023,000 0.3055 10,009,000 0.1222

TOTAL: 85,664,321 1.0459 33,862,922 0.4135

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded

options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should

be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'

and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription

right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned

and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant

securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),

(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant

security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

5p ordinary Purchase 18,000 1.7874

5p ordinary Purchase 30,900 1.7874

5p ordinary Purchase 11,600 1.7874

5p ordinary Purchase 31,300 1.7874

5p ordinary Purchase 12,700 1.7874

5p ordinary Purchase 3,700 1.7874

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Nature of dealing Number of

relevant Product description e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference Price per unit

security e.g. CFD a long/short position securities (GBP)

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 18,300 1.7887

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,700 1.7874

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 6,300 1.7887

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 5,800 1.7887

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 19,300 1.7887

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 222 1.7874

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 1,224 1.7855

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,452 1.7858

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,458 1.7955

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 2,108 1.7955

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 2,930 1.7849

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 18,567 1.7858

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 330 1.7858

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 16,306 1.7834

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 918 1.7855

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 1,290 1.7841

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 2,240 1.7847

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 9,927 1.7855

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 3,611 1.7954

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 4,328 1.7858

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 6,363 1.7849

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,847 1.7874

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 9,623 1.7959

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 67,965 1.7822

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 29,398 1.7933

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 34,459 1.7939

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 46,421 1.7965

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 35,095 1.7968

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 33,637 1.7937

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 130,325 1.7845

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 78,687 1.7773

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 61,779 1.7776

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 59,456 1.7827

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 48,557 1.7861

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 905 1.7841

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 5,384 1.7849

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 45,312 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 4,459 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 59,750 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 22,059 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 12,584 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 2,172 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 35,203 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,465 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 2,301 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 818 1.7844

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 139,533 1.7975

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 244,648 1.7841

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 5,080 1.7871

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 11,853 1.7844

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 505,052 1.7841

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 837,926 1.7871

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 298,688 1.7975

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 61,095 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 6,014 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 165,418 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 7,590 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 747 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 473 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 58,338 1.7841

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,112 1.7867

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 115 1.7844

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 33,221 1.7975

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 79,469 1.7841

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,647 1.7867

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 222 1.7844

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 45,223 1.7975

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 10,996 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,082 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 179 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 17,620 1.7975

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 9,530 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 937 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,529 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,169 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 311 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 936 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 47 1.7844

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,669 1.7867

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 24,037 1.7841

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 63,091 1.7975

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 10,081 1.8065

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 992 1.7945

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,782 1.7854

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 95 1.7844

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 37,262 1.7867

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 83,914 1.7841

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 828 1.7867

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Option

Writing, Number of money

Product purchasing, securities Exercise paid/

Class of description selling, to which price received

relevant e.g. call varying option per Type Expiry per

security option etc. relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date unit

5p

ordinary Sellling Selling 165 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175

5p

ordinary Purchasing Varying 221 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075

5p

ordinary Purchasing Varying 221 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 14 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.02

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 330 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 457 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 13 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.04

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 444 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375

5p

ordinary Purchasing Varying 39 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 53 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 53 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 54 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 72 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075

5p

ordinary Purchasing Varying 72 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 16 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175

5p

ordinary Selling Varying 22 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075

5p

ordinary Purchasing Varying 22 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375

5p

ordinary Purchasing Varying 56 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175

5p

ordinary Purchasing Varying 76 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075

5p

ordinary Purchasing Varying 76 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375

(ii) Exercise

Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise

relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per

security against unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit

security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or

any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,

relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement

to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the

person making the disclosure and any party to the

offer or any person acting in concert with a party

to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should

not be included. If there are no such agreements,

arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to

options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,

formal or informal, between the person making the

disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under

any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal

of any relevant securities to which any derivative

is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,

state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES/NO

Date of disclosure: 02nd November 2017

Contact name: Matthew Irwin

Telephone number: 02071447255

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory

Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at

monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is

available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure

requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS,

AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: Man Group Plc

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc

securities the disclosure relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Product Exercise

Class of description price

relevant e.g. call Written or Number of securities to which option or derivative per Type Expiry

security option purchased relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,580.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 835.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,397.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 2,062.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 2,747.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 2,747.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 2,030.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 3,579.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 4,769.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 4,769.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 304.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 445.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 592.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 592.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 438.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 644.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 858.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 858.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 378.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of

the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open

Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in

relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

