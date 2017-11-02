Man Group plc Man Group Plc : Form 8.3 - [Tesco -3

TIDMEMG TIDMTSCO
Continue Reading Below
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group Plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions N/A
disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc
securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, N/A
state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 01st November 2017
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES / NO / N/A
discloser making disclosures in respect of any other If YES, specify which:
party to the offer? Booker Group plc
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of
the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the
dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 23,555,901 0.2876 0 0
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 37,085,420 0.4528 23,853,922 0.2913
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 25,023,000 0.3055 10,009,000 0.1222
TOTAL: 85,664,321 1.0459 33,862,922 0.4135
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should
be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'
and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned
and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
5p ordinary Purchase 18,000 1.7874
5p ordinary Purchase 30,900 1.7874
5p ordinary Purchase 11,600 1.7874
5p ordinary Purchase 31,300 1.7874
5p ordinary Purchase 12,700 1.7874
5p ordinary Purchase 3,700 1.7874
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Nature of dealing Number of
relevant Product description e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference Price per unit
security e.g. CFD a long/short position securities (GBP)
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 18,300 1.7887
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,700 1.7874
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 6,300 1.7887
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 5,800 1.7887
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 19,300 1.7887
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 222 1.7874
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 1,224 1.7855
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,452 1.7858
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,458 1.7955
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 2,108 1.7955
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 2,930 1.7849
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 18,567 1.7858
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 330 1.7858
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 16,306 1.7834
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 918 1.7855
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 1,290 1.7841
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 2,240 1.7847
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 9,927 1.7855
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 3,611 1.7954
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 4,328 1.7858
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 6,363 1.7849
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,847 1.7874
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 9,623 1.7959
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 67,965 1.7822
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 29,398 1.7933
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 34,459 1.7939
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 46,421 1.7965
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 35,095 1.7968
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 33,637 1.7937
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 130,325 1.7845
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 78,687 1.7773
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 61,779 1.7776
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 59,456 1.7827
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 48,557 1.7861
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 905 1.7841
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 5,384 1.7849
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 45,312 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 4,459 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 59,750 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 22,059 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 12,584 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 2,172 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 35,203 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,465 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 2,301 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 818 1.7844
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 139,533 1.7975
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 244,648 1.7841
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 5,080 1.7871
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 11,853 1.7844
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 505,052 1.7841
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 837,926 1.7871
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 298,688 1.7975
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 61,095 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 6,014 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 165,418 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 7,590 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 747 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 473 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 58,338 1.7841
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,112 1.7867
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 115 1.7844
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 33,221 1.7975
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 79,469 1.7841
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,647 1.7867
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 222 1.7844
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 45,223 1.7975
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 10,996 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,082 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 179 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 17,620 1.7975
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 9,530 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 937 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,529 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,169 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 311 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 936 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 47 1.7844
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,669 1.7867
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 24,037 1.7841
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 63,091 1.7975
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 10,081 1.8065
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 992 1.7945
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,782 1.7854
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long positon 95 1.7844
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 37,262 1.7867
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 83,914 1.7841
5p
ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 828 1.7867
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Option
Writing, Number of money
Product purchasing, securities Exercise paid/
Class of description selling, to which price received
relevant e.g. call varying option per Type Expiry per
security option etc. relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date unit
5p
ordinary Sellling Selling 165 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175
5p
ordinary Purchasing Varying 221 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075
5p
ordinary Purchasing Varying 221 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 14 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.02
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 330 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 457 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 13 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.04
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 444 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375
5p
ordinary Purchasing Varying 39 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 53 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 53 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 54 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 72 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075
5p
ordinary Purchasing Varying 72 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 16 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175
5p
ordinary Selling Varying 22 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075
5p
ordinary Purchasing Varying 22 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375
5p
ordinary Purchasing Varying 56 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0175
5p
ordinary Purchasing Varying 76 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0075
5p
ordinary Purchasing Varying 76 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0375
(ii) Exercise
Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise
relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per
security against unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or
any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,
relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement
to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the
person making the disclosure and any party to the
offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should
not be included. If there are no such agreements,
arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to
options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,
formal or informal, between the person making the
disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under
any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal
of any relevant securities to which any derivative
is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES/NO
Date of disclosure: 02nd November 2017
Contact name: Matthew Irwin
Telephone number: 02071447255
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at
monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is
available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure
requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS,
AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
Full name of person making disclosure: Man Group Plc
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc
securities the disclosure relates:
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
Product Exercise
Class of description price
relevant e.g. call Written or Number of securities to which option or derivative per Type Expiry
security option purchased relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,580.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 835.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,397.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 2,062.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 2,747.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 2,747.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 2,030.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 3,579.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 4,769.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 4,769.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 304.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 445.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 592.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 592.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 438.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 644.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 858.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 858.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 378.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Full details should be given so that the nature of
the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open
Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in
relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Man Group PLC via Globenewswire
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 02, 2017 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)