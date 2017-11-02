On Our Radar

ING Groep 3Q Net Profit Increases on Robust Margins

By Maryam Cockar Features Dow Jones Newswires

ING Groep NV (INGA.AE) on Thursday reported that net profit rose in the third quarter, attributing the increase to resilient margins and low risk-related costs.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the Dutch banking group made a net profit of 1.38 billion euros ($1.60 billion) compared with EUR1.35 billion a year earlier.

Underlying pre-tax profit increased to EUR1.99 billion from EUR1.87 billion.

Amsterdam-listed ING said that its common equity Tier 1 ratio remained stable at 14.5%, while return on capital employed was 11%.

November 02, 2017 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT)