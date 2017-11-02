Health-Care Shares Slip on Weaker Earnings -- Health-Care Roundup

Health-care shares fell after weak earnings reports.

The world's biggest seller of generic drugs, Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, cut its full-year outlook for the second time this year, blaming price pressure in its U.S. business and greater competition for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug.

Insys Therapeutics missed analysts' estimates in its latest quarter and set aside roughly $150 million to cover potential settlement costs, following news that its co-founder and former chief executive had been charged with conspiracy.

Altria Group has developed ways of producing reduced-nicotine cigarettes as the Marlboro maker attempts to get ahead of potential federal requirements for tobacco companies to change their products.

