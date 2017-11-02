Germany New Car Sales Rise 3.9% in October

New car sales in Germany rose 3.9% in October, as diesel-powered vehicles lost further market share, according to data published on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

New car registrations--a reflection of sales--rose in October to 272,855 vehicles, said KBA, Germany's federal motor transport authority.

Registrations of diesel-powered vehicles declined 17.9%, while 18.8% more gasoline-fueled cars were sold compared with the prior-year period.

Peugeot SA (UG.FR) saw one of the highest increases, with vehicle sales up 38%, while Daimler AG's (DAI.XE) Mercedes brand vehicle sales rose 6.9% and Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) saw an increase of 1.8% for its namesake brand. BMW (BMW.XE) and Audi AG (NSU.XE) sales declined by 9.1% and 7.0% respectively.

Write to Max Bernhard at Max.Bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 02, 2017 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)