Fresenius Posts Healthy 3Q Net Profit, but Misses Forecasts

Fresenius SE (FRE.XE) said Thursday that its third-quarter net profit increased 3.7% after a solid performance across all of its business segments.

The German health-care company reported quarterly net profit of 396 million euros ($460.5 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with EUR382 million the previous year. Revenue was up 12% at EUR8.3 billion.

According to FactSet's consensus forecast, Fresenius had been expected to report net profit of EUR416 million and revenue of EUR8.31 billion.

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FME.XE)--a provider of dialysis products and services which is owned by Fresenius--also reported third-quarter results, with net profit growing to EUR309 million from EUR304 million and revenue rising 3% to EUR4.34 billion.

FactSet's consensus forecast for Fresenius Medical Care had net profit at EUR296 million and revenue at EUR4.43 billion.

Both companies have confirmed their 2017 outlook.

November 02, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)