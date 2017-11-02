ADRs End Mostly Higher; Alibaba, Teva Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Thursday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts improved 0.12% to 150.88. The Asian index rose 0.41% to 179.09. The Latin American index improved 0.13% to 244.51. And the emerging-markets index edged up 0.04% to 323.87.

Meanwhile, the European index eased 0.04% to 139.68.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA, TEVA.TV) were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s (BABA) net income more than doubled in a blockbuster second quarter that beat forecasts, as the company leveraged its huge trove of consumer data to drive spending and attract more online advertising. ADRs on Thursday beat the day-old 52-week high in New York before closing at $184.81, down 0.68% for the day.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS, CSGN.EB) on Thursday reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit on strong growth at its wealth-management division, indicating the Swiss banking giant's strategic shift toward managing wealthy clients' money is paying off. The results--after crosstown rival UBS Group AG reported strong profit growth last week--provide relief for the Swiss banking sector, which has been beset for years by negative interest rates, hefty legal settlements and regulatory changes to bring its rules in line with global norms on the automatic exchange of client information. ADRs rose 5% to $16.38.

Randgold Resources Ltd.'s (GOLD, RRS.LN) third-quarter profit fell due to lower production following a planned decrease in gold grades at its Loulo-Gounkoto project in Mali and as gold prices declined. The main negative surprise was the increase in total cash cost to $667 an ounce versus $572 an ounce in the second quarter, says Berenberg in a note. ADRs fell 8% to $90.58.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB, RDSB.LN) said Thursday third-quarter profit nearly tripled from the year-ago period, helped by recovering oil prices, better conditions for its refineries and an increase in oil and gas production. Net debt at the British-Dutch oil giant fell to $67.7 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared with $77.8 billion a year earlier, helped by a continuing asset disposal program and steep cost-cutting. ADRs rose 1.3% to $66.03.

The world's biggest seller of generic drugs, Israel's Teva, cut its annual financial outlook for the second time this year, blaming price pressure in its U.S. business and greater competition for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug. ADRs fell 20% to $11.23.

