What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

CME aims to launch a futures contract based on bitcoin by the end of the year, moving the digital currency toward the mainstream.

The Dow climbed 4.3% in October, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as a global economic upswing boosted blue-chip companies.

The S&P 500 edged up Tuesday, led by food-company shares. The Dow added 28.50 points to 23377.24.

Senators pressed officials from Twitter, Facebook and Google to explain why they didn't recognize Russia-linked accounts earlier.

Samsung shook up its senior ranks, naming three new co-CEOs, as it posted record quarterly profits.

Tesla is having to wrestle with mounting signs of labor unrest as it cranks up production on the model 3..

Rockwell Automation has rejected takeover bid by Emerson Electric valued at about $27.5 billion.

Federal trade officials are recommending that the U.S. impose a tariff of up to 35% on imported solar panels.

The eurozone economy slowed slightly last quarter and the inflation rate fell.

Aetna said profit rose, while revenue fell. The insurer declined to address a report of talks with CVS.

BP said it would restart share buybacks after reporting healthy earnings.

Carlyle's earning surged on strong growth in performance-based fees.

